Israeli startups raised nearly $900m in Nov

Israeli startups raised nearly $900 million in November, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received. After raising $6.14 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to IVC, Israeli tech companies have now raised $7.84 billion since the start of 2019, having raised $800 million in Octobwer. This figure already easily surpasses the record $6.4 billion raised by Israeli tech companies in 2018, which according to IVC was up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

$700 million was raised by just 11 startups last month. Fraud protection company Riskified led the way in November raising $165 million followed by 3D imaging sensor company Vayyar Imaging, which raised $109 million. Cloud optimization company DoIt International raised $100 million and fintech company Blue Vine raised $102.5 million.

AIOps company Big Panda raised $50 million, payroll management platform Papaya Global raised $45 million and fintech company Capitolis raised $40 million. Medical device company XACT robotics raised $36 million, IoT cybersecurity company Insight Cyber raised $30 million and Diagnostic Robotics raised $24 million.

