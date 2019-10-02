Israeli startups raised over $1b in Sept

Israeli startups raised over $1 billion in August, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received.

After raising $3.9 billion in the first half of the year, according to IVC, Israeli tech companies have now raised $5.9 billion since the start of 2019, including $650 million in July, a further $350 million in August and a whopping $1 billion in September. This figure is on course to beat last year's record tech company fund raising, when according to IVC-ZAG, Israeli companies raised $6.4 billion, up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

September was a busy month for startup financing rounds ahead of the holidays with B2B credit company Fundbox leading the way by raising $326 million - $176 million in equity and $150 million in debt financing. Other major financing rounds include fintech company Tipalti, which raised $76 million - $60 million in equity and $16 million in debt financing. Open source security platform Snyk raised $70 million, digital health company Healthy.io raised $60 million and drug development company PolyPid raised $50 million. 3D printing company XJet raised $45 million, and drone defense company D-Fend raised $28 million.

