Israeli startups raised over $350m in August

1 Sep, 2019 12:49
Israeli tech companies have raised $4.9 billion since the start of 2019, and are on course to easily exceed last year's record figure of $6.4 billion.

Israeli startups raised over $350 million in August, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received.

After raising $3.9 billion in the first half of the year, according to IVC, Israeli tech companies have now raised $4.9 billion since the start of 2019, including $650 million in July and now a further $350 million in August. This figure is on course to beat last year's record tech company fund raising, when according to IVC-ZAG, Israeli companies raised $6.4 billion, up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

August was a relatively quiet month for startup financing rounds with $200 raised by cybersecurity company Cybereason alone. Other significant sums raised included $29 million by healthcare data cloning company MDClone, $25 million by music teaching app JoyTunes, $23 million by AI sports platform WSC Sports, and $20 million by cybersecurity company Axonius.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

