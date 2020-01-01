Israeli startups raised over $350m in Dec

Israeli startups raised over $350 million in December, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received. December was one of the quietest months in 2019 for startup financing rounds.

After raising $6.14 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to IVC, Israeli tech companies raised an estimated $2.05 billion in the fourth quarter ($800 million in October, $900 million in November and $350 million in December) for a record $8.19 billion in 2019, easily surpassing the record $6.4 billion raised by Israeli tech companies in 2018, which according to IVC was up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

Web-based services navigation company WalkMe led the way in December with a $90 million financing round and revenue intelligence company Gong.io raised $65 million. 4D imaging radar developer Arbe Robotics raised $32 million, HR startup Gloat raised $25 million, and fat disorders drug developer Raziel Therapeutics raised $22 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020