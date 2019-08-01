Israeli startups raised over $650m in July

Israeli startups raised over $650 million in July, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

After raising $3.9 billion in the first quarter of the year, according to IVC, Israeli tech companies have now raised $4.55 billion since the start of 2019. This figure is on course to beat last year's record tech company fund raising, when according to IVC-ZAG, Israeli companies raised $6.4 billion, up from $5.24 billion in 2017.

As usual, most of the money raised in June, was in large financing rounds by a small number of companies. In the last week of July, three of the financing rounds created unicorns - startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion. Retail analytics company Trax raised $100 million at a company valuation of $1.1 billion, team software company Monday.com raised $150 million at a company valuation of $1.9 billion and content creation company Lightworks raised $135 million at a company valuation of $1 billion.

Other major financing rounds in July included data protection company BigID, which raised $50 million, automatic vehicle inspection company UVeye, which raised $31 million, cybersecurity company enSilo, which raised $23 million, and LED lighting connectivity infrastructure company Juganu, which also raised $23 million.

