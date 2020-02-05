Israeli tourism begins 2020 with new record

January tourist figures are 8.5% higher than 2019, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 309,000 tourists came to Israel in January 2020 compared with 285,000 tourists in 2019. 269,000 tourists entered Israel by air in January and 40,000 over land. In addition, 24,000 people entered Israel for one day including 5,800 on cruise shups and sailing craft.

A record 4.5 million tourists visited Israel in 2019, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, compared with 4.1 million in 2018, 3.6 million in 2017, and 2.89 million in 2016.

January is traditionally a relatively weak month for tourism with few people traveling abroad after the Christmas holidays, so Israel's higher figures last month suggests the country could be on the way to another record breaking year in 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020