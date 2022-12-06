Israeli trips abroad exceed 2019 but incoming tourism dips

Israelis made 645,300 trips abroad in November 2022, the Central Bureau of statistics reports, 15% higher than the 550,900 trips made by Israelis in November 2019, before the Covid pandemic struck. 92% of Israelis traveling abroad leave the country by air.

But incoming tourism does not reflect this rise and is still far from full recovery. In November 2022, 369,800 visitors entered Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, 26% lower than the 502,900 visitors in November 2019. This figure includes 39,100 visitors who came into Israel in November 2022 on day-trips, of which 29,700 were on cruise ships.

Between January 2022 and November 2022, 2.6 million visitors entered Israel, down 42% compared with the record 4.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

In the first 11 months of 2022, Israelis made 7.7 million trips abroad, down 10% from 8.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2022.

