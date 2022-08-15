Israeli universities move up in Shanghai int'l ranking

Israeli universities have substantially improved their standing in the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities for 2022. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is ranked in 77th place, 13 places higher than in last year’s ranking, while the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and the Technion in Haifa are ranked in 83rd place, up from 92nd and 94th respectively last year.

Tel Aviv University is in the 151-200 bracket, Bar-Ilan University is in the 401-500 bracket, and the last Israeli university to make the ranking, the University of Haifa, is in the 501-600 bracket. Beyond the first 100 places, the universities are not awarded a precise ranking.

The top ten places all go to US and British universities. In top place is Harvard University, followed by Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge, University of California Berkeley, Princeton University, University of Oxford, Columbia University, California Institute of Technology, and University of Chicago.

The ranking is compiled by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, and is considered one of the most credible regularly published rankings of academic institutions. The ranking is based on criteria such as the number of faculty and alumni who have won Nobel Prizes or Fields Medals, the number of times articles from the university’s researchers have appeared in leading scientific journals, and the number of times such articles are cited by colleagues. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy ranks over 2,500 universities annually, and publishes the ranking of the top 1,000.

Last year, three Israeli universities made it into the top 100: The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 90th place, the Weizmann Institute of Science in 92nd place, and the Technion in 94th place.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.