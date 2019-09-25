Israeli web design co Duda raises $25m

Israeli web design platform for digital agencies and SaaS platforms Duda today announced that it has raised a $25 million from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE). This round brings the total amount raised to date to $50 million. The financing will be used to accelerate sales and marketing efforts and continue growing the company's Israel-based R&D team.

Noa Wolfson of Susquehanna has joined the company's board in conjunction with the investment alongside existing investors Oren Zeev and Pitango Venture Capital.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Itai Sadan and CTO Amir Glatt, Duda has developed highly-tailored tools that are integrated into its website building platform to enable professional website designers and digital agencies to increase efficiency and more effectively collaborate both internally and with their customers. Web professionals who have moved from WordPress to Duda report a 50% reduction in site build times. Duda also provides a white-label Website-as-a-Service solution for SaaS companies enabling them to offer website design capabilities deeply integrated with their technology for SMB customers. Duda is working with a number of leading SaaS companies across multiple industries, including hotel and property management, fashion and beauty, CRM and digital marketing.

Sadan said, "We are very familiar with the frustration many web professionals experience daily due to the lack of suitable web design platforms. Our team has developed a product that integrates all of the components needed for professional-grade web design to effectively serve digital agencies and SaaS platforms and allow them to scale their business."

Glatt added, "We have seen tremendous growth in the past year and this investment will really help us expand the business and boost development to continuously meet our customers' specialized needs." Duda's platform has gone through significant expansion over the years, transforming from a website builder to a comprehensive solution for agencies, SaaS platforms, YPs and hosters, which include differentiated features such as a widget builder, site comments, and asset sharing.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 25, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019