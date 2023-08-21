Israeli woman killed in drive-by shooting near Hebron

Two days after the terrorist attack in Huwara in which Israeli father and son, Shay Silas Nigreker (60) and Aviad Nir (28), were killed, a woman in her forties was killed today by gunfire from a passing vehicle at a road junction in Beit Hagai, near Hebron, and a man was seriously wounded. The two were driving on Road 60 near Beit Hagai junction. A girl aged six who was in the car with them was unharmed.

The slain woman has been named as Batsheva Nagari from Beit Hagai.

The IDF, which has yet to capture the perpetrator of the attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara, combed the area after today’s attack. Paramedics of Magen David Adom treated the two people shot today.

The past few days have seen a general escalation on both Palestinian fronts, in the two deadly attacks in Judea and Samaria, and in two interceptions by the Iron Dome system of unmanned aircraft over the Gaza Strip.

