Israelis can travel free on election day

The Central Elections Committee, the body charged by the Knesset with overseeing elections in Israel, government has decided to allow free inter-urban travel for election day (Tuesday) .Israel Railways and the bus companies expect high demand for travel. Free travel is available from 20:00 this evening (Monday) until the end of service tomorrow.

Israel Railways expects to carry quarter of a million passengers, and all lines will operate at full frequency, unlike on previous election days.

Free travel on trains is available only with a one-time ticket, rather than with Rav Kav multi-use travel cards.

On urban buses it will be necessary to pay the fare as usual, but inter-urban buses can be boarded freely without a ticket, other than buses to and from Eilat.

Public transport app Moovit has added a feature whereby all polling stations can be located, with instructions on how to reach them on foot, by bicycle, or by public transport.

The cost of providing free public transport for election day is put at NIS 3 million. This is NIS 600,000 more than the cost of special transport arrangements provided on previous election days.

