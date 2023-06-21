Israelis killed in Eli attack named

Four Israelis killed in a terrorist attack yesterday afternoon at a fuel station near the settlement of Eli have been named as Harel Masood, 21, of Yad Binyamin, Elisha Anteman, 18, of Eli, Ofer Fayerman, 63, of Eli, and Nachman Mordoff, 17, of Ahiya.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the attack, "Our forces are active now in the field to bring the murderers to account. I want to say to all those who seek to kill us: all options are open. We shall continue to fight terrorism with full force." One of the two terrorists who carried out the attack was shot dead at the scene, After a manhunt, IDF forces located and killed the other, who had fled to the area of Tubas in the Jordan Valley.

Following yesterday’s attack, Jewish residents of the area rioted in Palestinian towns and villages, setting cars and fields on fire. A group of setter leaders traveled to the vacated outpost of Evyatar, and demanded that building at the site should be authorized as a response to the attack at Eli.

A statement by Hamas connected yesterday’s attack to an incident in Jenin two days ago when five Palestinians were killed in a skirmish with Israeli troops seeking to make arrests of terrorist suspects. The fighting began after a roadside bomb was detonated in proximity to an IDF vehicle. "The response to the events in the Jenin camp was not long in coming," the statement said. A teenage Palestinian girl, Sadeel Turkman, has since died of wounds received during the fighting, although according to reports it is not clear which side was responsible.

