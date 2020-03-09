Israelis withdraw billions from managed funds

The tumbling financial markets have unsettled the investing public, which is estimated to have redeemed about NIS 11 billion from managed funds since last Thursday. According to estimates by Meitav Dash, NIS 1.3 billion were redeemed from managed funds on Thursday, redemptions totaled some NIS 4 billion yesterday, and reached about NIS 6 billion today. Some sell orders late on Thursday and yesterday were for funds only traded between Monday and Thursday, and therefore took effect today.

Commenting on the sharp fall on the stock market, Israel Securities Authority chairperson Anat Guetta said today, "I would say to investors, and in general, that making hasty decisions serves no-one's interest, a principle relevant to all areas of life, investment in the capital market among them.

"Even at this challenging time, we recommend that investors should consider their steps calmly, giving the appropriate weight to their personal needs and the relevant investment horizon."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2020

