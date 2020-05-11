Israel's 23 'virus' hotels start closing down

Israel's Defense Ministry has begun closing down the country's 23 hotels and hostels for which it paid NIS 79 million during the Covid-19 crisis for 128,000 hotel nights. Twelves of the hotels were used for people who had tested positive for Covid-19 but only had mild symptoms and 11 hotels were used for quarantining Israelis returning from abroad.

The hotels are being phased out with far less people suffering from the virus and the easing of restrictions for Israelis returning from abroad, who are now being allowed to self-isolate at home, if conditions permit, with the police checking that they remain at home.

Four hotels will remain open: the Dan Panorama Tel Aviv, Dan Panorama Jerusalem, Sea of Galilee, and Metropolitan Tel Aviv. The other 19 - including three from the Dan chain, two from Isrotel, one from Fattal, two Prima hotels and three youth hostel field schools - will be closed immediately.

The Ministry of Defense also paid for 650 buses and minibuses to transport the occupants of the hotels.

