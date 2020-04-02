Israel's Covid-19 case curve flattening but fatalities spike

The Ministry of Health reported this morning that the number of cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in Israel had risen to 6,211 - a daily rise of 620 over the past 24 hours. 107 patients with the virus are severely ill, with 83 of them on ventilators. 127 people are reported to be moderately ill, and the rest have only mild symptoms. 289 people in Israel have recovered from the disease.

The fact that 620 new cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours compared with a record 760 in the 24 hours before that does offer hope that the infection curve is flattening.

However, there has been a sharp spike in the number of fatalities from Covid-19 with 10 people in dying in the past 24 hours, easily the worst day in terms of deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 31.

Globally, the number of people who have died from infection by the Covid-19 virus has risen to over 47,000, and more than 940,000 are known to have been infected. In Italy, the number of fatalities has risen to 13,155, the largest death toll in any single country, while the number of deaths in the US has climbed above 5,000. In Spain, the second worst hit country there have been 9,387 fatalities.

In Israel, efforts are being intensified to reduce the infection rate in Bnei Brak with police imposing a closure on the city. The government now requires all Israelis to wear a mask when outside of the home.

Among those testing positive for the virus is Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman and his wife. Litzman reportedly only has mild symptoms and is continuing to work from home.

