Israel's Enlivex reports drug could help COVID-19 patients

There is still no treatment for coronavirus and no vaccine against the disease that is rapidly spreading around the world. One Israeli company, however, is developing a drug that it says could help treat coronavirus patients in certain situations. The company is Enlivex Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ENLV), which is developing Allocetra - a drug for treating patients with multisystem failure related to sepsis, a deadly pathological syndrome that resembles the coronavirus COVID-19.

The company announced today that it had begun a program to increase its production of Allocetra in preparation for potential requests for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in whom organ function failure or multisystem failure has been diagnosed. The company said that the plan to increase its production follows the first verified case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Israel. It may therefore be possible to conclude that the company has indications from responsible parties that there will be demand for the treatment that it is developing.

Enlivex reports that sepsis is the cause of one of every three hospital patient deaths in the US. The company says that as in the case of coronavirus, multisystem failure in sepsis is the result of an overreaction by the immune system (hyperactive cytokine in the body sparked by an infection, virus, or bacteria). A few months ago, Enlivex reported positive interim results in a trial of Allocetra.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2020

