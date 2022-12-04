Israel's average salary rises 4.7%

Israel's average salary in September 2022 was NIS 12,214, the Central Bureau of statistics reports, up 4.7% from September 2021 but down slightly from August 2022.

The average salary in the tech sector in September 2022 was NIS 27,511, 5.1% higher than September 2021 - the biggest jump ever in the average monthly salary - but down slightly from NIS 27,880 in August 2022.

At the same time there was a 9.9% jump in the number of salaried employees in the tech sector from 353,300 in September 2021 to 388,300 in September 2022 and also up from 386,800 in August 2022. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the tech sector employed 10% of salaried employees in Israel in September 2022, up 0.2% from August 2022.

Average monthly salaries in Israel in the tech sector peaked in February 2022, when they exceeded the NIS 30,000 threshold and reached NIS 30,049. But after March 2022, average monthly salaries in the tech sector began falling to NIS 26,878, mainly due to the sharp fall in valuations of publicly trade and some large privately held tech companies, and the wave of layoffs that ensued.

