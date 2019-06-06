Israel's average salary exceeds NIS 11,000 for first time

The Central Bureau of Statistics today reported that the average salary of Israeli employees in March was NIS 11,400 in current prices, 3% more than in March 2018. In fixed prices, the average salary in March 2019 was 1.6% more than in March 2018.

The average salary in current prices rose by an annualized 4.1% in January-March 2019, following an annualized 4.5% in current prices in October-December 2018.

The steepest rise in wages in the first quarter was in the professional, scientific, and technical services sector, in which the average salary was up by an annualized 7% in fixed prices, following an annualized 4.1% rise in the fourth quarter of 2018. In agriculture, forestry, and fishing, the average salary rose by an annualized 3.7% in the first quarter this year, compared with a 4.4% increase in the fourth quarter of 2018.

In the management and support services sector, the number of jobs was down by an annualized 4.3% in January-March 2019, following a 0.5% dip in October-December 2018. In the financial and insurance services sector, the number of jobs grew by an annualized 2.9% in January-March 2019, following a 2.5% annualized rise in October-December 2018.

The average salary in high tech was NIS 25,912, 4.6% more than in March 2018. The number of high-tech jobs totaled 325,400 in March 2019, 0.4% more than the 324,000 total in February 2019. 8.8% of all jobs in Israel were in the high-tech sector in March 2019, the same proportion as in the preceding month.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2019

