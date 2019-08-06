Israel's budget deficit remains at highest level since 2014

Israel's budget deficit remained at a record 3.8% of GDP for the second successive month in July. This is the highest level that the deficit has been since 2014 in both absolute numbers and in terms of a percentage of GDP. The Ministry of Finance's revised forecast is that 2019 will end with a budget deficit of 3.6% of GDP, almost NIS 10 billion in excess of the budget target.

According to the data published today by the Ministry of Finance, there has been a moderation in the rapid growth rate of expenditure by government ministries, which have grown by 8.5% since the start of 2019. The planned growth rate for the budget in 2019 was meant to be 5.1% compared with 2018 - the difference between the planned performance has been gradually narrowing since April.

On the other hand, state revenues have risen by only 1.5% compared with last year. According to the Israel Tax Authority, tax collection grew by an annual average of 6% between 2013 and 2017. The Israel Tax Authority said that bringing car imports forward to April cost the government NIS 200 million in lost revenues in July.

