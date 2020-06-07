Israel's budget deficit widens to 6%

Israel's budget deficit widened to 6% of GDP for the 12 months ending May 31, 2020, the Ministry of Finance reports. The deficit has continued widening since the coronavirus crisis took hold - from 4.8% at the end of April, 4% at the end of March and 3.1% at the end of February. The total deficit between January and May 2020 was NIS 46.2 billion compared with just NIS 1 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

The Ministry of Finance said there was a budget deficit of NIS 9 billion in May 2020 compared with NIS 1 billion in May 2019.

The Bank of Israel research department forecasts that the budget deficit for 2020 will amount to NIS 150 billion or 11.5%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 7, 2020

