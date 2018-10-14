Israel's cabinet approves restrictions on electric bikes, scooters

Israel's cabinet today unanimously approved the new plan proposed by the Ministry of Transport to enhance safety for electric bicycle and electric scooter use. The plan, which mainly focuses on supervision and enforcement arrangements for electric bicycles, does not include developing the required infrastructure for safe riding - cycle paths.

The main points of the plan include - registration for electric bicycles and managing a data center, training courses for those without a driving license, mandating the wearing of helmets and fluorescent jackets when riding, significantly raising fines and punishments including confiscating bikes and postponing receipt of driving licenses by 12 months for young riders. Only those over 16 will be entitled to ride an electric bike or scooter.

Use of electric bicycles and scooters is at present completely unregulated and hundreds of teenagers are injured each year. According to the Israel Road Safety Authority, 16 people on electric bikes have been killed this year, double the number killed last year.

The new regulations come into effect on January 1, 2019.

