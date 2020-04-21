Israel's coronavirus death toll reaches 181

Of a total of 13,883 people who have tested positive for the disease, 4,353 have recovered so far.

The number of people in Israel who have died from the Covid-19 virus rose to 181 this morning. Altogether, Israel has had 13,883 confirmed cases of the disease. The condition of 142 of the current patients is described as severe, with 113 of them on ventilators. 135 patients are moderately ill, and the rest have mild symptoms only. So far, 4,353 people who tested positive for the disease have recovered. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 21, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020