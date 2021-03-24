Israel's election in the balance as vote count reaches 89%

The picture that emerged from the exit polls and early results of Israel's general election could prove false. Sitting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed on course for a Knesset majority, on the assumption that Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would join his right-wing and haredi block, but this depended on Islamic party Ra'am failing to pass the minimum threshold of 3.25% of total votes cast. With 89% of the votes now counted, Ra'am is currently just above the threshold. If this remains the case, the Netanyahu block plus Yamina will have 59 seats in the Knesset and the other parties 61.

The up-to-date distribution of seats is Likud 30, Yesh Atid 18, Shas 9, Blue & White 8, United Torah Judaism, Yamina and Labor 7 each, the Joint Arab List, the Religious Zionist Party, New Hope, and Yisrael Beitenu 6 each, and Meretz and Ra'am 5 each.

Central Elections Committee head Orly Adas said this morning that vote counting would be completed this afternoon. Until Ra'am's fate is known for sure, the election outcome cannot be determined. Surplus vote agreements between the parties will also affect the final result. Another factor could be that several ballot boxes from Tel Aviv remain to be counted, and these votes are likely to benefit the centrist and left-wing parties.

