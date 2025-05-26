Israel's first commercial electric boat launched on Kinneret

Francis Eco Sailing has launched the Corazine, the first-ever commercial electric boat to operate in Israel, on the Sea of Galilee (Lake Kinneret). The launch follows the recent issue of a sailing license from Israel’s Ministry of Transport.

Israel has embraced electric vehicles on its roads, but the maritime industry is dominated by diesel-powered boats. Francis Eco Sailing, a newly established subsidiary of the veteran maritime tourism company Francis Sailing, says that it is set to change that narrative with a mission of bringing the electric revolution from the roads to the sea, electrifying maritime vessels and reducing the environmental toll on one of the country's most vital natural resources.

"This isn’t just another boat launch-it’s a milestone for clean transportation in Israel," said Moshe Francis, co-founder of Francis Eco Sailing and a 30-year industry expert. "The Sea of Galilee is a national treasure, and we believe tourism here should be part of the solution-not the problem. With Corazine, we are making sustainable sailing a reality."

The 21-meter vessel is named after the ancient village of Corazine (Chorazin) on the northern shores of the Sea of Galilee. It is designed for group tourism with a focus on international pilgrims visiting the region. But it also promises a quiet, clean, and modern sailing experience for a wide variety of visitors.

The Corazine has a top speed of twelve knots, and a cruising range of eighteen hours at seven knots. It has a passenger capacity of 55, which will expand to 100 in future phases

"Corazine is more than a boat-it’s a floating symbol of where the industry is headed," said Francis Eco Sailing CEO Nir Lahav. "It merges high-performance electric propulsion with zero-emission operation. No smoke, no noise, no oil in the water. Just pure, silent movement that enhances the onboard experience while protecting the natural beauty around us."

Francis Eco Sailing plans to expand its electric fleet to four vessels by the end of 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 26, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.