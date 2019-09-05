Israel's foreign currency reserves fell in August

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of August 2019 stood at $119.823 billion, a decline of $171 million from their level at the end of July, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 31.9% of GDP.

The decline was the result of a revaluation that lowered the reserves by $15 million, private sector transfers of $3 million and government transfers to abroad totaling approximately $155 million. The decline was partly offset by foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $2 million.

The foreign currency reserves have fallen for a second successive month after reaching a record 120.108 billion in June, even though the Bank of Israel has made negligible foreign currency purchases in 2019. The reserves have risen from $116 billion over the past 12 months.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 5, 2019

