Israel's foreign exchange reserves fell in February

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of February 2019 stood at $117.947 billion, down $207 million from their level at the end of January, which was a record high for the foreign currency reserves, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 31.9% of GDP.

The decrease was the result of government transfers abroad totaling $684 million. This was offset by foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $2 million, private sector transfers of $31 million and a revaluation that increased the reserves by $444 million.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel's foreign exchange reserves climb to new record

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019