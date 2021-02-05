Israel's lockdown extended to Sunday

In the early hours of this morning, after an acrimonious discussion and voluble exchanges between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, the government decided to extend the full lockdown in Israel to Sunday morning. It was also agreed that the lifting of restrictions will be in accordance with the proposal of the Ministry of Health.

The restrictions that will be lifted will be on hairdressers, cosmeticians, lawyers and accountants. Workplaces that do not receive the public will also be allowed to open. Restrictions on movement will be removed, as will the ban on being in other people's homes. Parks, nature reserves and beaches will be opened. Takeaway meals from restaurants will be allowed, and there will be a controlled reopening of the education system for young children - the latter relaxation will not come into effect on Sunday, but after consultation with the Ministry of Education.

The restriction on retail stores in general, other than groceries and supermarkets, will remain in place.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 5, 2021

