Israel's malls reopen as new virus cases continue to fall

The Ministry of Health reports this morning that there are 16,346 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Israel, representing a rise of 36 in the past twenty-four hours. The number of people in Israel who have recovered from the disease is 10,737, a rise of 210 in the past twenty-four hours. Fatalities now number 239, with one additional fatality in the past twenty-four hours.

Out of 5,370 current cases, 83 are severely ill, 69 of them on ventilators.

These encouraging figures come as Israel marks a new stage in the emergence from lockdown with shopping malls and outdoor markets reopening today after a closure of almost two months.

Israel's soccer season, it was announced yesterday, will recommence at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that if the number of new Covid-19 cases rises back above 100 per day, then the relaxation in restrictions will be reversed.

