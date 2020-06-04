Israel's mutual funds enjoy strong May

Israel's mutual funds enjoyed a strong May with the market raising NIS 4.9 billion. This was the second successive month that mutual funds had raised large amounts after recovering from the sharp falls recorded during the coronavirus crisis from mid-February until late March. Nevertheless, the recovery has only restored a small part of the money flowing out of mutual funds during the peak of the crisis.

The NIS 8.6 billion raised overall by mutual funds in April and May represents only 21% of the capital taken out of mutual funds in March alone and 19% of the money redeemed from mutual funds in the first quarter of 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2020

