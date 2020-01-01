Israel's population 9.14m on eve of 2020

Israel's population grew by 1.9% over the past year to 9.14 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. 6.772 million (74.1%) of Israel's citizens are Jewish, 1.916 million (21%) Arabs and 448,000 (21%) others including Russian-speaking immigrants who are not Jewish.

78% of the population growth in 2019 was attributable to births and 22% to immigration. During the year 177,000 babies were born and 34,000 immigrants came to Israel.

