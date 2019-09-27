Israel's population 9.1m on eve of 5780

Israel's population has reached nearly 9.1 million on the eve of Jewish New Year 5780, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The population has grown by 2.1% or 184,000 over the past year to 9,092,000. Over the year, 196,000 babies were born, 29,000 people immigrated to Israel and 50,000 people died. 38,000 people immigrated to Israel.

The Central Bureau of Statistics projects that Israel's population will reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by 2065.

6,744,000 Israelis are Jewish (74.2%), 1,907,000 are Arabs (21%), while 441,000 (4.8%) belong to other religions and communities.

