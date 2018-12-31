Israel's population 8.972m on eve of 2019

Israel's population grew 2% in 2018, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.
On 31 December 2018, the population of Israel is estimated at 8.972 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. Of this number, 6.668 million are Jews (74.3%), 1.878 million are Arabs (20.9%) and 426,000 are classified as "others"(4.8%).
The population in Israel grew during 2018 by 2%. Natural increase accounted for 81% of the growth and 19% was accounted for by immigration. 40,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel during 2018 while 7,000 Israelis stayed abroad for more than a year. Some 185,000 babies were born during the year (74.4% Jews, 22.8% Arabs, and 2.8% others) and 45,000 people died in 2018.
Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2018
