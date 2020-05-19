Israel's restaurants, bars to reopen next week

Israel's restaurants, bars and clubs will reopen next Wednesday, May 27. The reopening was agreed today at a meeting with senior representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance, the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Municipalities and the restaurants organization.

Understandings were reached about restrictions that will remain in force after the reopening. Among other things no live performances will be allowed, although DJs will be permitted to play music. Establishments with room for up to 100 can be 100% full but places with room for over 100 can only be 85% full.

RELATED ARTICLES Will Israel dine out again soon?

Regarding seating there must be one meter between seats and one and a half meters between tables. Waiting staff will be required to wear masks but can clear tables and serve food. Establishment must take the temperatures of customers before allowing entry and items on the table such as salt and pepper must be kept clean and disinfected.

Tomer Mor, head of the restaurants association told "Globes. "The outline agreement approved today is good both economically and socially. I'm happy that the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Finance worked to support the restaurants and industry in order to reopen businesses, while the Ministry of Health demonstrated flexibility and the ability to consider the balance between business needs and public health. Now the big challenge begins for restaurants coping with the return to work."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020