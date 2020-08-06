Israel's skies to partially reopen August 16

Israel's skies will partially reopen on August 16, the coronavirus cabinet decided last night. From that date Israelis returning home from 'green' countries with low infection rates will not be required to undergo 14 days self-isolation. However, it remains unclear what constitutes a 'green' country and whether foreign passport holders from those countries will be allowed into Israel.

The coronavirus cabinet charged Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein and Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi with the task of working out a detailed plan ahead of August 16.

Minister of Tourism Asaf Zamir said, "This is important news for the aviation sector and all Israelis. Opening the skies is a necessary step towards the recovery of the Israeli economy and rehabilitating the tourism industry and its employees who have suffered a mortal blow following the crisis. I welcome this decision which provides many with hope for the future."

The coronavirus cabinet also decided to ease weekend restrictions by allowing the reopening of stores. Arrangements were also put in place for restrictions of 'red' hotspots in Israel - cities where Covid-19 infection rates are high. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pushing for a full lockdown on such locations but the cabinet settled for coronavirus chief Prof. Ronni Gamzu's recommendation of lighter restrictions.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020