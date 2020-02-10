Isrotel reopens renovated Mitzpe Hayamim hotel

Israeli hotel chain Isrotel Ltd. (TASE: ISRO) has reopened Galilee hotel Mitzpe Hayamim. After investing $23 million in a comprehensive renovation, Mitzpe Hayamim becomes part of Isrotel's Exclusive Collection of five-star, deluxe hotels.

The 115-room Mitzpe Hayamim overlooks the Hula Valley and Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) and is located between Rosh Pina and Safed. The hotel is part of a 17-acre estate, which includes an organic dairy farm, spice and herb gardens, vegetable fields and fruit orchards.

Israotel's makeover was led by London-based interior design firm ARA, in close collaboration with Israeli architects Yehuda and Yoel Feigin. Mitzpe Hayamim becomes the seventh hotel in Isrotel's Exclusive Collection together with Cramim (Jerusalem Hills), Beresheet (Mitzpe Ramon), Carmel Forest Spa Resort, Orient Jerusalem, Royal Beach Tel Aviv, and Royal Beach Eilat.

Isrotel said that the reopening of Mitzpe Hayamim kicks off a major expansion by the company, which will include 10 hotel launches over the next few years.

Isrotel CEO Lior Raviv said, "As our first property in the Galilee, Mitzpe Hayamim will be the north star for our Exclusive Collection of luxury offerings across Israel. The property has awe-inspired visitors for years, but its transformation elevates the property to its full potential."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020