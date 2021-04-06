Itzik Benbenisti steps down as Partner CEO

Isaac (Itzik) Benbenisti is stepping down as CEO of Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) afte six years in the role. It is as yet unclear what led him to resign and where he will go next. Under his leadership, Partner underwent a transformation from a company mainly focused on mobile telephony to a telecommunications group offering, besides telephony, Internet infrastructure and television.

What will happen now? The company's board of directors will appoint a search committee for a replacement, and it will presumably consider both internal and external candidates. Number two in Partner's management hierarchy is deputy CEO Yuval Keinan, and he sees himself as a candidate for the top job. CFO Tamir Amar and VP sales Yakov Truzman can also be expected to compete.

Bebenisti began his career at Partner as deputy CEO under Haim Romano. He became CEO in 2015. He was previously CEO of Bezeq International. "These were six wonderful years at Partner, full of exciting action and breakthrough achievements. I am proud of the successes we achieved together, and now, after I have accomplished the missions I set for myself, it is time for a new path."

Partner chairperson Osnat Ronen said, "I wish to thank Itzik for six years in which he led Partner. From our acquaintance I know that you are always looking for the next challenge, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the board I wish you evry success."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 6, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021