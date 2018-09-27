JFrog buys DevOps consultant Trainologic

Israeli DevOps technology company JFrog has announced the acquisition of Israeli DevOps consultancy company Trainologic. No financial details were disclosed.

Together with Trainologic, JFrog will accelerate the adoption of its recently announced platform, helping customers realize the Liquid Software vision.

JFrog CEO and cofounder Shlomi Ben Haim said, “We are ecstatic to see the tremendous DevOps industry adoption of JFrog tools with a growing ecosystem of market experts who are available to support customers in the implementation of our universal binaries solution. Trainologic stands out in their know-how of the developer tools space and being seen as trusted advisors by customers. Together we will be able to further support our Enterprise customers and open source community. We are thrilled to have the team on board and welcome them to the JFrog family.”

Alongside the acquisition, JFrog is establishing a new elite DevOps consulting unit within the company in order to further accelerate the adoption of DevOps practices and the Enterprise + platform. CEO of Trainologic, Gal Marder, will join JFrog as the head of this unit and VP of DevOps Consulting. The global team will join JFrog’s local offices.

Marder said, “We’re incredibly excited to join the JFrog team and take part in the Liquid Software vision. This year’s launch of the JFrog platform has taken DevOps to the next level, accelerating the software release cycle with an end-to-end pipeline for managing and tracing the flow of binary artifacts from code to production. With the strong cultural fit of our companies and our unmatched experience in DevOps, Trainologic’s team can help further expand JFrog’s impact on leading global enterprises.”

Trainologic was founded in 2009 around Agile Engineering Practices, long before DevOps was accepted as the industry term. Both Trainologic and JFrog observed the same customer pain points in the software release cycle and are now combining forces to continue the journey to become the hub for all universal software updates.

Founded in 2008, JFrog has become the “Database of DevOps” and de-facto standard in release and update management.

