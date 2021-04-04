JFrog expanding Tel Aviv office, hiring 300 worldwide

Israeli automatic software update platform developer JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) has announced that it is expanding its Tel Aviv office and hiring 300 people worldwide.

JFrog's main offices are in the Poleg Industrial Zone in Netanya and Sunnyvale, California with a small innovation center in Tel Aviv's Azrieli Sarona Tower with several dozen employees. JFrog has 700 employees including 400 in Israel.

But now the company has announced that it is hiring 300 people worldwide over the next year including a major expansion of its Tel Aviv innovation center. About half of the new hires will be in Israel in such areas as DevOps, business intelligence, information systems, marketing and sales.

JFrog has leased two floors in Tel Aviv's H-Tower Recital, which will soon extend to three floors and Israeli employees can choose whether they would rather work in Netanya or in Tel Aviv.

JFrog, which was founded in 2008, held its IPO on Nasdaq in September 2020, raising $352 million at a share price of $44. After climbing to a peak of $85, the share price has fallen back to $44.80, giving a market cap of $4.129 billion.

JFrog COO Orit Goren said that the aim of the expansion in Tel Aviv is to reach out to more potential employees and offer flexibility to the existing work force. "We have a large number of employees who live in Tel Aviv and to the south of it and we even have employees from Ashdod and Ashkelon. For these employees the journey to Netanya is a major issue and we want to give them maximum flexibility. We are currently looking for more employees and it doesn't matter to us where they come from in the country."

This week JFrog's employees officially returned to the office on a hybrid format of three days at the office for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid and two days at home. During the Covid pandemic working in the office was voluntary.

Goren said, "I think that there is a general understanding even in the most flexible companies in the world that there is no substitute for working face to face, without masks and without zoom, and there is an advantage to everybody being together. We decided on the new format after we conducted a survey and found that 95% of our employees are already vaccinated."

As part of the return to working in the office, JFrog is planning to hold the Yalla DevOps conference on July 8 - the company's first 'physical' conference since the outbreak of coronavirus.

There are serious campaigns to hire employees by many high-tech companies at the moment. How will you succeed in coping with this?

Goren said, "I've already worked in this field for many years and it has never been difficult to find people with strong talents, including fighting with development centers of foreign companies. In addition to the issue of salaries and options, our emphasis is that we are on the one hand a strong and stable publicly traded company and on the other hand we maintain the atmosphere of a startup in the forefront of technological advances."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2021

