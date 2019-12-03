J.P. Morgan Israel managing director Yoav Intrator, who heads JP Morgan's Israel Innovation & Technology Center, opened "The Enterprise Technology Summit" held by "Globes" and JP Morgan. He stated that J.P. Morgan invests $11.6 billion in technology annually, and that 40% of this amount is invested in innovation.

"This is more than any other bank in the world, and even more than Microsoft," Intrator boasted. "J.P. Morgan is the biggest investment bank in Israel."

Intrator took advantage of center stage to call on blockchain startups to present their ideas to him. "In the bank's development center in Herzliya, teams are working on a broad range of spheres: authentication, cybersecurity, blockchain, and others. We are currently expanding our staff."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019