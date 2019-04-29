Jaffa's Jerusalem Blvd closing to traffic in June

At the end of May construction work on the over-ground section of Tel Aviv light rail's Red Line will begin along Jaffa's Jerusalem Boulevard. The southbound section from Salame Street to Ein Besor Street will close on May 23 and the rest of the street in both directions from June 10 following the end of Ramadan.

The closure for both cars and public transport has been delayed to ease matters for Jaffa's Muslim residents. Jerusalem Boulevard is a main thoroughfare and severe traffic congestion throughout Jaffa and Bat yam is expected after the closure.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021 but the road will not be reopened to traffic. Jerusalem Boulevard will then become fully pedestrianized, with the Tel Aviv light rail, and a bicycle and scooter path - a wider version of Jerusalem's Jaffa Road.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019