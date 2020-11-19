Japanese financial services co ORIX invests $60m in OurCrowd

Crowdfunding platform OurCrowd</> has announced a $60 million investment from Japanese financial services group ORIX Corporation. This is ORIX's first collaboration with Israel’s startup sector. OurCrowd plans to provide it with access to a wide variety of innovative technologies and companies.

Under their agreement, ORIX and OurCrowd will collaborate in agreed focus areas and will establish financial products and investment opportunities suited for the Japanese and global markets. This will include curated access to both venture capital funds and individual portfolio companies.

ORIX UK CEO Kiyoshi Habiro said, "We intend to be active partners with OurCrowd and help them accelerate their already impressive growth, while bringing the best of Israeli tech to Japan’s large industrial and financial sectors."

Over 90 Japanese companies are now active in Israel. ORIX and OurCrowd say they will work to further increase cooperation between the two countries and enhance opportunities for Israeli startups throughout Asia.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, "ORIX will strengthen OurCrowd in many ways. We are enthusiastic about the potential to further transform the venture capital asset class together and provide a strong bridge for our innovative companies to the important Asian markets."

ORIX began in 1964 in the leasing business. It has since expanded into neighboring fields. Since entering Hong Kong in 1971, ORIX has become global, establishing locations in 37 countries and regions.

OurCrowd has almost 60,000 registered investors from over 183 countries. It has more than $1.5 billion in commitments, and has made investments in more than 220 companies and 22 funds. OurCrowd already has had many exits, including the IPOs of Beyond Meat and Lemonade, the acquisition of JUMP Bike by Uber, the acquisition of Briefcam by Canon, the acquisition of Argus by Continental, the acquisition of Crosswise by Oracle, and the acquisition of Replay by Intel.

Nomura International Plc advised OurCrowd in connection with the transaction.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2020

