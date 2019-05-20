Jared Kushner: Palestinians deserve to live in dignity

The Palestinians have responded negatively to the planned Bahrain Israel-Palestinian peace economic workshop at the end of June but a spokesperson for President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner has told "Globes" that the "Palestinian people together with all the peoples in the Middle East are entitled to a future of dignity and opportunities for better lives."

In response to written questions from "Globes" Kushner's spokesperson expressed gratitude to Bahrain for agreeing to host the workshop in cooperation with the US and added that Bahrain is providing an opportunity to present ideas that could lead to bigger economic vitality in the region."

The spokesperson added that Kushner expects, "Activities with business leaders in the region and around the world in order to build together a broad consensus regarding the best steps that the international community should take in order to develop a basis for future prosperity."

"Through economic vision it is also clear that the main political issues will be solved. We expect to present our vision and the ways to quickly bridge the political issues."

Washington is not yet ready to provide additional details about the plan and the identity of the participants in Bahrain and even if Israel will be part of the events there. The full list of participants and more details will be published soon by the White House.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019