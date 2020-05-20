Jerusalem, Tel Aviv to pedestrianize main streets

As Israel reopens after the Covid-19 lockdown, both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv Municipalities have announced plans to pedestrianize main streets in their cities.

The plans are very different with Jerusalem making 13 major thoroughfares pedestrian only, during certain evenings of the week, to encourage people to come back outside and visit restaurants, bars and cafes. Live performances will be a further incentive for people to take to the streets.

The streets concerned are: Hillel Street, Shamai Street, Shlomzion Hamalkah Street, Shoshan Street, Agrippas Street, Beit Yaakov Street, Hadekel Street, Hashikma Street, Ha'armonim Street , Gazza Road, Emek Refaim, and Derekh Betlehem.

The plan will end on August 31 but could be extended until October 31 if deemed successful.

Meanwhile in Tel Aviv, 11 sections of various streets totaling 2.1 kilometers will be closed to vehicles, most of them permanently. Bike paths will be added and places for pedestrians to sit and street furniture will be set out. The streets involved are Ishtori Haparchi where it links to Basel Square, Nahlat Binyamin where it links to Rothschild Boulevard, Ha'araba'ah Street, Florentin Street, Ha'Aliyah Ha'Shnia Street, Daniel Street, Najara Street, Beit Habad Street, Yossi Ben Yossi Street, the section of Levinsky Street that has already become pedestrianized will be extended to Herzl Street, and the Sheinkin Street pedestrian mall will be extended on Fridays to Allenby Street.

