Jerusalem braces for 3-year traffic jam

Jerusalem readied itself for huge traffic jams at the entrance to the city this morning - and for the next three years. One of the main arteries at the entrance to the capital, from the Shazar Boulevard at the Chords Bridge to the Nordau Junction, has been closed, to allow construction work on a new business district which will have a 250-meter tunnel and an underground car park for 1,300 vehicles, along the route of Shazar Boulevard.

The closure is only for private vehicles. Public transport will continued along Shazar Boulevard while the work is carried out. Despite the expected congestion, however, so far no decision has been taken to reinforce public transport on this route.

Thousands of square meters of commercial space, public areas, as well as residential buildings and hotels, are being built. The new district is expected to add some 60,000 new jobs to the city.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019