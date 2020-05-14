Jerusalem homes, hotels approved near old railway station

The Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee has approved three construction plans on lands adjacent to Jerusalem's historic railway station. The 18.75 acre lot is south of the old railway station between the neighborhoods of Abu Tor, Baka and North Talpiot and is bordered by Derekh Hebron to the east, Derekh Betlehem to the west and Miriam Hahashmonait Street to the south.

Last year, the MasterPlan District and Local Committee agreed a mix of 65% residential, 25% hotels and 15% commercial and offices on land that will link the city center with Jerusalem's southern neighborhoods. The land is in three parcels: the first owned by Erel Margalit's Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), the second by the Israel Land Authority (ILA) and the Rakevet Hamoshava Co. and the third by Rami Levy and the Paz Co.

On the parcel owned by the ILA and Rakevet Hamoshava, 200 housing units have been approved in buildings 5-10-floors high as well as 7,000 square meters for hotels, 7,000 square meters of offices and 3,000 square meters of commercial space. The land will also include three daycare centers and a synagogue.

The second lot will have 200 more housing units in 5-10 floor buildings, 10,000 square meters of hotels and offices and 4,000 square meters of commercial space, as well as 3,000 square meters for a school, cultural use and parking.

The third and largest lot will include 200 housing units, 250 units in a sheltered housing project, 2,500 square meters of commercial space, and 1,700 square meters for public facilities including four kindergartens and a synagogue and parking.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 14, 2020

