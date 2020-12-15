Jerusalem light rail Golden Line approved

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee has approved the western route of the Jerusalem light rail's Golden Line. The route will branch from the Red Line near Binyanei Ha'uma International Convention Center and link up to the Knesset and government center and the Hebrew University's Givat Ram campus. The Committee rejected objections to the plan by the Knesset, Government Housing Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Israel Museum.

The Golden Line will be a branch of the Red Line, which began operating in 2011, and extends from Mount Herzl via the city center and Old City to Pisgat Ze'ev. Extensions are currently being built to Hadassah Ein Kerem and Neve Yaakov. The Golden Line will be a kind of "Tourism Line" linking the Old City with downtown Jerusalem, Mahane Yehuda market, the Knesset and government institutions, the Israel Museum and Givat Ram.

There will be three stations along the 1.5 kilometer route of the Golden Line and a four-floor underground car park for cars and buses beneath the car park of the Israel Museum. The existing car park will become a public square designed by the architect Itay Aronson.

