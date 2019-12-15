Jerusalem ranked world's fastest growing tourist destination

The latest survey of the world's most popular tourist cities by UK business intelligence company Euromonitor International shows Jerusalem as the world's fastest growing destination.

Jerusalem rose six places in the rankings of the Top 100 City Destinations report in 2018 to 61st place with 3.93 overseas tourists, up 12% from 2017 and is expected to enjoy 38% growth in 2019 to 4.8 million, according to Euromonitor International. With Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics projecting 4.9 million overseas visitors to Israel in 2019, this figure might be an overestimation.

Tel Aviv was ranked 79th in 2018 with 2.8 million visitors, up 8% from 2017 and is expected to attract almost 3 million visitors in 2019

The six most popular cities in 2019 are Hong Kong (26.7 million tourists despite the demonstrations); Bangkok 25.8 million; Macau 20.6 million; Singapore 19.8 million; London 19.6 million; and Paris 19.1 million.

