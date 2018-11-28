Jerusalem slips in municipal socioeconomic rankings

Jerusalem lost 11 places in the socioeconomic rating for 2015 published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics, falling from Group 3 in the previous rating in 2013 to Group 2. The leading city in the ratings is Tel Aviv, followed by Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Petah Tikva, and Haifa. At the bottom of the ratings are Bnei Brak and Beit Shemesh, followed by Jerusalem.

201 municipalities and local councils and 54 regional councils were included in the ratings - a total of 255 local authorities, according to the revised municipal map for 2015. The highest rating, 255, was assigned to Saviyon, while the lowest, 1, was for Neve Midbar. Tel Aviv's rating was 222, while the three cities with high concentrations of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) people - Jerusalem (50), Bnei Brak (19), and Beit Shemesh (22) - were rated considerably lower than other cities.

Group 1 includes the Neve Midbar Regional Council, the Bedouin communities in the Negev, and haredi communities Beitar Illit and Modi'in Illit. Group 10, the highest rated communities, contains only two: Kfar Shmaryahu and Saviyon, and Group 9, the next highest rated, consists of Lehavim, Omer, Kochav Yair, Har Adar, Ramat Hasharon, Shoham, Kfar Vradim, and Gderot.

Holon, Yavne, Kiryat Arba, Sderot, Bein Shean, Tirat Hacarmel, Eilabun and the Lower Galilee Regional Council, Mateh Asher, and Hof Ashkelon rose by one group in the new rating, while Givat Zeev, Lod, Yeruham, and Meitar fell by one group.

The index assigns weights to various social and economic variables. For example, demographic variables included average age, proportion of families with four or more children, and the ratio between workers and dependents (the dependence ratio). Educational variables included the adult population's average length of schooling and the proportion of people with academic degrees. Employment variables included the proportion of those employed, average salary, proportion of those earning below the minimum wage, and the proportion of those receiving income supplements. Standard of living variables included motorization level, monthly per capita wage, and the average number of days spent abroad by residents of the community.

