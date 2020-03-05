Jerusalem urban renewal project approved

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit to the District Committee an urban renewal plan for a 3.5 acre area of Costa Rica Street in the Kiryat Menachem neighborhood.

The plan, at the eastern end of the street overlooking a wadi, involves the demolition of seven old buildings with 175 apartments and the construction of three new 30-floor buildings with 740 apartments. The plan also includes new public buildings - a day care center, kindergarten and synagogue 1.25 acres for a new school, as well as a public park and commercial premises.

The project developer is Keshet Hatzlacha Real Estate and the architect is Mendy Rosenfeld.

The local residents committee opposes the plan, which it claims would make Costa Rica Street one of the most congested and crowded streets in the country.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 5, 2020

