Jewish Agency: 250,000 immigrants in past decade

More than 250,000 immigrants reached Israel from 150 countries in the past decade, the Jewish Agency reports. Russia, the Ukraine, France the US and Ethiopia were the leading countries in terms of providing immigrants to Israel.

In 2019, 34,000 immigrants have come to Israel, the Jewish Agency also reported, up 18% from last year and one of the best years over the past decade.

Over 50% of the immigrants over the past decade - 130,000 - came from the former countries of the Soviet Union; 55,000 immigrants came from other European countries (including more than 38,000 from France); 36,000 immigrants came from North America (including more than 32,000 from the US and more than 3,800 from Canada); 13,420 immigrants came from Latin America (including 4,320 from Brazil and 3,150 from Argentina); 10,500 from Ethiopia; Over 2,560 from South Africa; 1,950 from Oceania mainly from Australia; and 1,700 from Asia and Africa including 1,180 from India and 190 from Hong Kong and China. The Jewish Agency also revealed that over 3,040 immigrants came in the past decade from Middle Eastern countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

The highlight of the past decade was the record 38,000 immigrants from France, one third of all the immigrant who have arrived since the establishment of the State in 2015. In 2015 alone a record 7,892 immigrants reached Israel from France. Immigration from the US remained steady at an average 3,000 per year while immigration from Brazil rose from an average 200 annually to 600 annually in recent years. The Jewish Agency also noted that 60% of immigrants over the past decade were younger than 45.

